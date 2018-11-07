The world of astrology is full of tools with which we can refine our understanding of our Zodiac sign. If you're passionate about astrology, you've probably already read up on your sign's ruling planet, ruling element, quality, and representative symbol — but have you learned about your sign's keyword?
To be totally accurate, a sign's keyword is actually a two-word statement, one that indicates that sign's most integral values. For example, the keyword for Aries, the sign that's most closely associated with the self and the individual's needs, is "I am."
"The [signs'] keywords help to open the intuitive mind about each sign and give the pith or essence of what that sign’s about," says astrologer Juliana McCarthy.
In her recent book, The Stars Within You: A Modern Guide To Astrology, McCarthy describes each sign of the Zodiac in great detail, including their keywords. Unlike their ruling planet or element, a sign's keyword is an ultra-accessible entry point into learning how they view the world. "Even someone who has never encountered astrology can intuit from these keywords what each sign means and the core personalities of the signs," McCarthy says. "In just those two simple words, they reveal so much about the sign."
Ready to discover your sign's keyword? Read on to find out.