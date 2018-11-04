On Wednesday, we're invited to start fresh with a new moon in Scorpio at 11:02 a.m. EST. If you’re feeling a little vulnerable, sit with your emotions and meditate on how you’d like to feel by the time the moon is full in Gemini on the 23rd. If you take time to sift through your feelings now, you’ll be able to express yourself with confidence later. On Thursday, Jupiter changes houses. His movements will dictate different joys for each sign, but, in general the planet of luck and plenty is here to help you out! All week, Mercury is moving out of bounds. Communication slows down, and we may trip over our words. Be patient with yourself as we gear up for the third Mercury retrograde of the year next week.