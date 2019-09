Early Monday morning, Kensington Palace announced that our Spidey senses were tingling in the right direction by confirming that Meghan Markle is indeed expecting her first child with Prince Harry. The clothes tell all, as we like to say. And even more than our excitement over another royal baby (we're taking bets on a boy!), is our anticipation for all of her maternity lewks. To honor the mother-to-be of the hour, we've rounded up 16 coats (inspired by her awe-worthy style) that are wearable for all women — pregnant or not — this winter. After all, who doesn't want to look the royal part all season long?