16 Small (& Free) Changes To Make Your Home More Eco-Friendly

Extinction Rebellion has dominated headlines in recent weeks with its 'Autumn Uprising', a fortnight-long protest designed to force the government to take urgent action against climate change. Our planet is facing a very real threat and we're all keen to do our bit to help, whether that's shopping more responsibly, swapping carbon-spewing air travel for boats and trains, or giving veganism a go.
Grand gestures like these are all well and good but for many of us, taking a day off work to march through the streets simply isn't an option. Fortunately there are lots of small changes we can all make in and around the home which, put together, add up to something much bigger. This is where environmental activist Natalie Fee's new book, How to Save the World for Free comes in.
A fun yet practical take on how to be kinder to the planet, the book tackles the big questions – think sex, food, travel and politics – but also offers practical advice that can easily be incorporated into everyday life. Next time you replace your toothbrush, steer clear of plastic and invest in a bamboo one instead. Or why not try a menstrual cup rather than your go-to box of tampons?
While the climate crisis can't be solved individually, every little tweak we make to our daily routines – however small – has an impact. Read on for a few easy (and free!) tips from Fee's guide, and help to save the world from the comfort of your own home.
While the climate crisis can't be solved individually, every little tweak we make to our daily routines – however small – has an impact. Read on for a few easy (and free!) tips from Fee's guide, and help to save the world from the comfort of your own home.