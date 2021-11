Welcome To Money Diaries, Australia!

The very first diarist, a graphic designer on a $65,000 salary in Brooklyn, NY , indulges in some emotional eating, pays for a gym membership she seldom uses, and goes on two dates: one that goes from 0 to 100 real quick, and another with a "really nice" guy who grew up on a farm in rural Virginia. Diaries like these helped change the prevailing narrative around women and money, and also made us feel better to see that no one else is perfect with money either.