4:00pm — After hours of swimming, we try to leave. Hubby decides that extreme bush-bashing is the best way out. It's hot, we are dying, and we have to rock climb up a steep cliff. I imagine one of us getting bitten by a snake, falling off a cliff, or being killed by a falling tree branch. Intrusive thoughts, right? We scramble up a cliff, sweating profusely, and finally, make it back to the path — a set of stairs that are almost vertical. As we start climbing the stairs, my friend starts struggling. The air is muggy, it's humid and hot, and before we know it, she's having an asthma attack. It's a good thing she has her puffer, but it doesn't help much. I hold her hand, offer cold water and order F. to run ahead and get the air conditioning running in the car for her. She somehow powers through despite her airways closing up (legit, my worse nightmare).