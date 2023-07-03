11:00am — I order a Grab for the 20-minute ride to the Australian Embassy ($4.35). I’m here to get two apostles for some documents I need to submit for work. My plan was to go to Korea for a year after six months of backpacking to work as an English teacher, and I’ve already progressed through two stages of the application, with the documentation being one of the final stages. However, I’m starting to doubt this plan and am having a slight quarter-life crisis from turning 25 last week which has made me really evaluate what on earth I’m doing with my life. I feel like I want to return home to start postgraduate study in a new career but also feel that I will regret not taking up this opportunity. What’s one year in the grand scheme of things anyway? I’ve also never been someone who wants children so I don’t feel pressure to get my shit sorted before my biological clock runs out, however, I also do worry about what I’m doing with my life. Crisis aside, I pay for the documents and enjoy the feeling of home in the embassy ($179.13). $183.48