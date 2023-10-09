There's no better time than spring to give your closet a big clear-out. After all, they don't call it spring cleaning for nothing.
According to statistics from the ‘Cost of Giving’ report by Uber and the Australian Red Cross, the average Australian has around $952 worth of unused clothing in their wardrobes and this spring, Red Cross and Uber are teaming up to help you put those unwanted clothes to good use.
As a part of the Red Cross Clothing Drive, on Saturday the 21st of October, Uber is offering free package pick up and delivery in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, making donating your old clothes easier than ever. You don't even have to leave the house.
Interested? Great! Booking yourself a free pick-up is simple, too. You just have to log into the Uber app on the 21st of October and click on the Package option. From there you can select "Send a Package" and when prompted about where the package is going you write "Red Cross Shop." Uber will do the rest, picking up your package and taking it to your nearest drop-off point.
While clearing out your closet might seem like a daunting task, according to the research, around 97% of us have clothes in our wardrobes that haven't been worn for the last 12 months. This means there likely are a few pieces that could be sent to a better home. Now is as good a time as any to donate and thanks to Uber and Red Cross, it just got even easier.