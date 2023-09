11 Nutritionist-Backed Tricks For Jazzing Up Your Sad Tuna & Rice Lunch

According to nutritionist Andrea Zapantis , there's an obvious reason why tuna and rice has the girlies in a chokehold. When combined, brown rice and tuna make for a nutritious lunch. "Brown rice is a source of complex carbohydrates and helps to provide a steady release of energy and helps keep you feeling fuller for longer," explains Zapantis, adding that brown rice contains more fibre than white rice, which aids in digestion, helps regulate blood sugar levels and supports a healthy gut . "Brown rice also its a source of B-vitamins , magnesium and selenium."