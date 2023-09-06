11 Nutritionist-Backed Tricks For Jazzing Up Your Sad Tuna & Rice Lunch

ADVERTISEMENT
We're not sure how tuna and rice became the go-to lunch for office workers the world over. But no matter the genesis of this classic combination, there's no denying that while it appeases the midday hunger pangs, it's also kind of a sad desk lunch option.
According to nutritionist Andrea Zapantis, there's an obvious reason why tuna and rice has the girlies in a chokehold. When combined, brown rice and tuna make for a nutritious lunch. "Brown rice is a source of complex carbohydrates and helps to provide a steady release of energy and helps keep you feeling fuller for longer," explains Zapantis, adding that brown rice contains more fibre than white rice, which aids in digestion, helps regulate blood sugar levels and supports a healthy gut. "Brown rice also its a source of B-vitamins, magnesium and selenium."
Tuna, on the other hand, is a lean source of protein, which is important for tissue repair and maintenance of the immune system. "Tuna is a rich omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, which are beneficial for heart health and brain function," she explains. "Tuna is also rich in vitamins D and B12, and selenium."
When combined, they help to stabilise your blood sugar levels and keep you energised throughout the afternoon — and who doesn't want that?
With all that in mind, it's still undeniable that these benefits and the modest price tag may not be able to save it from its sad status, but jazzing it up with some extra ingredients may just breathe new life into your go-to office lunch.