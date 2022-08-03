How To Do TikTok’s ‘Modern Topknot’ On Every Hair Type

If you're not into a centre parting and you want your hair to look thicker, try this trick, courtesy of Chris Appleton. He gathers his model's hair up into a high ponytail using a small scrunchie and spreads the ponytail over the scrunchie, placing a smaller hair tie on top so that it creates a small bun shape. "Pull [the bun] out so that it creates some height and then criss-cross the ends over," says Appleton. All you need to do then is pin the ends into place and take a small smoothing brush to fluff out the hairline for an accidentally-perfect finish. "This looks triple the thickness in no time at all."