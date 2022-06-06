Meet The TikTok Creator Reviving Her Grandmother’s Wardrobe

While Jones shares her general findings, she is more focused on showing her family’s own fashion history through her grandmother’s archive, a journey that she says is helping her get to know her own lineage. Many of the clothes she’s found in her grandmother’s wardrobe belonged to her great aunt, Stella, who died when Jones was five years old. “I really, truly feel like all these years later, I'm learning all these things about great aunt Stella. And I really like getting to know her again, even though I don't get to literally be in space with her and meet her,” she says.