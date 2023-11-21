If, like me, you are fashion-inclined, searching the internet for a wishlist-worthy purchase might be one of your favourite pastimes. But before you next *add to cart,* you might want to take a look at this new TikTok hack, as creator @jackie_is_online believes she has just cracked the code on getting more longevity out of your wardrobe. Jackie's theory showcases the idea of "always looking current and stylish, but not trendy."
According to the creator, the key to getting the most out of your purchases is to shop the trend, but never the specific trending item. The logic is that the specific trending 'It' item will date quickly because it is so recognisable, while other pieces that exist within the broader trend won't, allowing you to get more use out of them. Here's how she explains it:
@jackie_is_online
The button front top is to gen z what the striped peplum shirt was to millennials
Over a series of videos, Jackie delves into some current examples of this theory. In one clip, she argues that if you're set on investing in a pair of low-top sneakers, you should forgo the Adidas Samba sneakers that have been seen on the feet of virtually every influencer globally this year, and instead opt for something a little less recognisable like the Reebok Club C vintage sneakers.
Her thoughts? Reebok's sneakers offer the same vintage vibe but won't look dated if you wear them next year (or for years to come). Jackie feels the same way about Bottega Veneta's trending teardrop earrings and the ballet flats that are currently taking over the internet.
There's definitely something to be said for this. From a fashion sustainability perspective alone, none of us should be investing in items that we only plan to wear for a season. And if you're going to be deterred from wearing a piece because it looks 'dated' then investing in the trend more generally rather than the specific trending item could be a good solution.
With Jackie's theory in mind, we've found some examples of what you could buy this year if you're looking to wear a trend, but without investing in the It items.
The Trend: Flat Shoes
From Alaia to The Row, ballet flats have singlehandedly taken over the internet over the last few months, though if you want to find some flats that transcend 2023, we'd recommend avoiding the hyper-specific mesh shoes that are around at the moment and opting for classic leather iterations instead.
The Trend: Chunky Gold Jewellery
Jackie argues that Bottega Veneta's drop earrings will feel all too reminiscent of 2023 in a few years, so opting for chunky gold earrings with a less specific timestamp could be a good solution. While gold hoops will always be classic, architectural shapes or textured styles allow you to add interest without compromising on timelessness.
The Trend: Bows
Bows are adorning everything right now, from handbags to bodysuits, dresses and shoes, and while the trend is incredibly cute, you might be worried about its ability to stand the test of time. Our advice? Opt for accessories, like a bow earring or bow-adorned shoes available in neutral shades and avoid products with contrasting pink or red satin bow additions, which will be more likely to feel distinctly 2023.
The Trend: Off-the-shoulder silhouettes
There are so many brands that are creating off-the-shoulder, draped silhouettes right now. From linen iterations to silky slip dresses, the look is being perpetuated by Aussie influencers and fashion devotees across the country. If you're looking for a new dress that will feel just as relevant next year, avoid the draped off-shoulder look and opt for a one-shoulder silhouette instead. It will offer the same effect, but won't date as easily.