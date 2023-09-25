Where Are All The Amazing Race Australia Winners Now?

ADVERTISEMENT
The Amazing Race returns to our screens in October 2023 for The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition. The celebrity edition will be the seventh season of The Amazing Race Australia.
The franchise first appeared on Channel Seven in 2010 and lasted for three seasons before it was cancelled. In 2019, Channel Ten rebooted the series. Over its six year run, six contestant teams have outrun their competitors to take home the $250,000 prize money.
With The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition just around the corner, we thought we'd take a look back at the past winners and see what they've been up to since their season aired.