6:30pm — The drive takes 45 minutes. I arrive and tell the girls they’re on their own for the warmup. I double as a coach for the team as we haven’t been able to find one, as well as serving as a board member. We have had so many post-Covid hurdles thrown at us this year. It’s been hard work getting teams on the field, but the committee works well together and I respect the work each member does. Volunteers are the lifeblood of community sport! The president and I have a pitch-side chat about fixturing and some uniforms that haven’t been delivered. I join in for an hour of training with my team and meet some new players who are in attendance. I share my time between training with my team and helping the new players feel welcome as we always need more players.