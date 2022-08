Yes. Through the family trust, we (my siblings and cousins) occasionally receive sums of money. We also receive money for big events or purchases, such as our first home or weddings. We never know when these sums could be transferred and how much we may get (so we don't depend on them), but we're very grateful to receive them. My grandfather was very strategic in ensuring that we wouldn’t become dependent on inherited wealth, but that we would appreciate the extra help it provided. I choose to use it in a way that will benefit me in the long term, such as putting it into superannuation or paying off a mortgage. My grandfather was also very generous and supported a number of not-for-profits and charities. At the conclusion of each financial year, I make a significant donation to a charity of my choice in his memory. I enjoy being able to help others with my relative wealth.