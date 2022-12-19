Could This Sunscreen Mist Be The Antidote To A Burnt Hairline This Summer?

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
I recently caught wind of a video that's been circulating around TikTok about a study of a 92-year-old woman who used SPF on her face for over 40 years, but neglected to lather sunblock into her neck. The result shows first-hand the dramatic ageing effects of the sun — and is a jarring reminder of just how important it is to prioritise sun protection on all parts of your body, no matter how old you are.
For those of us in Australia, this rings even more true because if you've ever lived through an Aussie summer, you'll know that the sun is not to be messed with. According to Cancer Australia, in 2022 alone, we’re estimated to have 17,756 new cases of melanoma of the skin diagnosed (10,374 males and 7,382 females).
It's also further estimated that Aussies have a 1 in 17 (or 5.8%) risk of being diagnosed with melanoma of the skin by the age of 85, which is a pretty scary statistic.
So, in light of this, while you're rallying the troops to come and join you for some beverages on the rooftop this summer or shopping for some White Lotus-esque bikinis for your next beach jaunt, we'd recommend stocking up on some SPF goodies while you're at it.
If you're looking for a new sunscreen to try this summer, By Olivia Rae has just dropped a Face Shield Antioxidant Suncare Mist.
Retailing for $39.95, this Australian-made SPF50 spray sunscreen is said to be a super lightweight mist that’s non-greasy and offers a totally invisible finish. That means you can use it as a base before putting on a full face of makeup (without resembling a Macca's fry from the usual greasy residue that regular sun blockers leave).
Alternatively, you can even pop it on after a regular lotion sunscreen base for extra protection, or use it as a finishing spray post-beauty routine without ruining your final look. How's that for innovative?
Designed for on-the-go use, you can also chuck it in your everyday bag and use the spray function for easy reapplication (that way, it'll also be easy to give your neck some extra loving, too).
According to By Olivia Rae, you should aim to spritz 5-7 sprays from cheek to cheek, then let it set for 5-10 seconds before opening your eyes and mouth to ensure that you achieve full coverage protection.
While it is primarily marketed for the face, I dare say, because it is a spray, you could probably even use it elsewhere, including your hairline — especially if you’re sick of spending the day poolside and then waking up with a red scalp. Just make sure you spritz enough of it to ensure the area is well and truly shielded from the sun's harsh Aussie rays. If in doubt, supplement it with a hat and sunscreen that is designed for full body use.
Containing ingredients like vitamin E, vitamin F, grape seed, milk thistle, hyaluronic acid, squalane and chamomile extract, the formula claims to offer inflammatory properties, moisture retention, hydration and UVA/UVB rays. Oh, and while it comes in a rose dew scent, there’s also a fragrance-free option developed for those of you battling sensitive skin.
Also, I don’t know if this was on anyone else’s mind, but if you saw that mist and your first thought was, “I do not want to get spray sunscreen in my hair”, By Olivia Rae has done the hard yards and thought ahead with this handy affirmation headband sold alongside your spray to keep your SPF where it belongs — on your skin. It also doubles as a neat headband to keep your hair back while doing your makeup or skincare routine.
Interested? You can check them both out here.
