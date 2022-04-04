8:00am — I start my day. I must admit, I do appreciate hybrid courses. I can get my day started earlier without actually having to leave earlier. I munch on some hash browns with hot sauce for brekky.



9:00am — I have a computer science lecture online, followed by more studying. To my surprise, computer science has turned out to be my easiest course. I don’t have any programming experience from high school, so I've chosen to do one of the easier courses — a beginner's guide to Python.



12:50pm — Some classes are, incredibly, in person, so I'm forced to leave my room for once and head off to the lecture hall for maths. The audacity.



2:00pm — Back to my room where I make a chicken sandwich for lunch.



2:30pm — I madly rush to make all the 5pm deadlines on weekly assignments and quizzes. I had assumed, based on absolutely nothing it seems, that this would be a much easier task than it turns out to be. They take me over an hour to do, despite rushing. I'd planned on being well and truly done with the day by now. Lesson learnt.



4:35pm — I have a comfortable 25 minutes left before the deadline, and I’m done with studying for now. I walk into the city to pick up my first Coles click and collect order!



4:50pm — There’s more or less the same people outside the shopping centre at all times — some buskers and some homeless people.



5:00pm — With less than two decades to my name, I am already the shameful owner of hundreds of reusable shopping bags, and I don’t intend to add to that number. I awkwardly gather my groceries out of a trolley and into tote bags, as the Coles staff patiently waits for my ungraceful bagging effort to end.



5:05pm — As I walk past the last stretch of the mall, I see a girl outside the shops asking for cash. She approaches me and explains how she’s getting her own place soon, but needs somewhere else to stay for a few nights. She has a very quiet voice, it’s a loud area and I have to stand away from her as she's not wearing a mask. From what I manage to hear, she repeats her story again about three times, but never explicitly asks me for cash. I tell her that I don't have any money on me. The truth is that I carry almost one of every note and coin with me at all times — just to be prepared. I’m sure there’s many strong opinions on what to do in this situation, but at the end of the day, I have no idea of what you should do. It’s so much easier for me to lie. She asks if I'm able to buy her a cold drink at the KFC ten metres away. We head over and I grab her one ($3.25) — it's easier than handing out cash. $3.25



5:30pm — I arrive home to a parcel from my friend in Queensland. She's one of those people with a talent for giving simple, yet personal (and greatly appreciated!) gifts. This parcel includes stickers, so many types of chocolate, all different types of noodles with Japanese packaging (luckily my boyfriend can translate the descriptions for me), and a handwritten note on a postcard. I'm feeling very loved, and get stuck into some choccies while watching Inventing Anna on Netflix.



7:00pm — I love working out to manage stress, but I also find gyms one of the most anxiety-provoking environments. So as usual, I just follow a YouTube video in my room.



7:30pm — Cool down and clean my room. I have leftover Thai curry for dinner.



8:30pm — I study to make up for all the things I thought I would complete this afternoon instead of learning that quizzes take about twice as long as I've predicted.



10:00pm — Netflix, then bed at midnight.



Daily Total: $3.25