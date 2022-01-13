Netflix’s Addictive British Crime Series Stay Close Is Full Of Twists

The opening scene of the first episode opens at the notorious local nightclub Vipers, kinetic with masses of revellers in fancy dress. The night is a blur and focuses on one of the punters on the dance floor who becomes disorientated when we suddenly see him tearing through the nearby woods, shouting after someone. He goes missing, and this sets into motion a ripple effect, unsettling the characters’ lives. At the same time, as promised, an old friend from Megan’s past comes forward to deliver some shocking news: that a violent man, someone who Megan wanted to forget and was presumed to be dead years ago, has now resurfaced and inevitably is looking for her. As the episodes tick on, we realised everything is tied together, and the viewers experience in real-time as our protagonists try to figure out how everyone’s dark secrets are tied together before all their lives come crashing down.