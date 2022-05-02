My parents led by example. They thought carefully about their purchases and expected my sister and I to do the same. For example, if I wanted a Christmas or birthday present that was particularly expensive, like a Gameboy, I needed to be sure the cost was worth it and that I would get enough use out of it. We didn’t get an allowance; we just asked for money when we needed it and my parents would hardly ever say no. But we lived in a small town, so we rarely needed much — we would only really go to the movies, the bowling alley or the rollerdrome (RIP to the rollerdrome!).



We didn’t have any in-depth discussions about finances or investing. My parents are very conservative with their money and trusted their super fund to provide for their retirement (which it has). They didn’t trust the stock market and only dabbled briefly when they had an investment property.