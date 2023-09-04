Stan's September lineup is full of gems including a new original series and plenty of blockbuster movies to stream.
There's already been a lot of hype around Stan's Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T, which was created by Looking for Alibrandi's Kick Gurry and stars Academy Award winner Sean Penn, Lost's Matthew Fox, Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise) and Australia's Travis Fimmel (Black Snow).
The six-part satirical comedy follows four Australian soldiers who are sent on a secret mission into a war-torn country to retrieve a secret file. Once they arrive in a small island nation, the four soldiers are mistaken for Americans and captured by freedom fighters. After the freedom fighters post a hostage video online, the four Aussies become viral sensations and realise that it could be the best thing that's ever happened to them.
Featuring some of Hollywood's best and plenty of local talent, C*A*U*G*H*T is a laugh-out-loud comedy with a wild premise.
Also premiering on Stan this month is Robyn Hood, a modern retelling of Robin Hood, starring Pennyworth's Jessye Romeo.
The eight-episode series follows Robyn Loxley (Romeo) and her hip-hop band, The Hood, who live in a working-class area in the fictional city of New Nottingham.
With her family home under threat, Robyn and The Hood find themselves fighting back against the 'corrupt elite' and giving back to the people of New Nottingham.
Featuring a strong female lead, Robyn Hood is a gritty, dark take on a much-loved classic.
Meanwhile, all five seasons of Jane the Virgin are dropping onto the streaming service on September 21, just in time for your weekend binge.
Here's everything coming to Stan in September 2023:
September 1
Power Book IV: Force, Season 2
September 3
Truth About Cosmetic Treatments, Season 1
September 4
I Hate You, Season 1
September 5
Drag Race Germany, Season 1
September 6
Sex Actually with Alice Levine, Season 1
September 7
Manhunt, Season 1
Max and Ruby, Season 8
September 11
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 1
Ride With Norman Reedus, Season 6
September 14
Shooter, Seasons 1-3
September 15
The Handmaid's Tale, Season 5
September 18
Joanna Lumley's Britain, Season 1
September 19
Stan Original Documentary Danielle Laidley: Two Tribes
September 20
Fever Pitch: The Battle for the Premier League, Season 2
Robyn Hood, Season 1
Van der Valk, Season 2
Bajillionaires, Season 1
September 21
Jane the Virgin, Seasons 1-5
September 23
The Ipcress File, Season 1
September 26
The Bambers: Murder at The Farm, Season 1
September 28
Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T, Season 1
Robyn Hood, Season 1
Jack Irish, Season 3
New Movies Coming To Stan In September
Rocketman
A Quiet Place
Gemini Man
Widows
Downsizing
Marley & Me
The Farewell
Brightburn
Guess Who
Emily
Cobweb
One Ranger