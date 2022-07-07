Inside The Only Funny Dating Instagram Account Left

The most recent content posted to Beam Me Up may look like there are more awful interactions occurring on dating apps than ever before, but David doesn’t think it is necessarily a downward spiral. “It is more that people want to laugh at the worst ones, so I guess I will post those now because with the number of submissions, the awful ones make their way to the top of my inbox," she says. She does think it may have also gotten a bit meta. “So many Hinge prompts were, what is your worst nightmare? And their response said 'ending up on Beam Me Up Softboi'. So I used to open with ‘I am Beam Me Up Softboi’ to new guys on dating apps, but that seemed to be a bad idea, for many reasons."