8:35am — Here we go again, but it's close enough to my alarm time so I just get up. I make myself a soy cappuccino on the machine, it turns out perfect. It saves me from buying one, plus it's been a real hit-and-miss with the cafes around work. P. has already started eating without me — we're having eggs, mushrooms and grilled zucchini this morning. He tells me to avoid the toast because apparently the new brand of bread we've bought tastes like cardboard. I look inside the fridge in search of carbs and find a leftover packet of naan bread from last night. That's good enough. I add chunky peanut butter to it and tell myself it's okay because it's not proper naan bread anyway. My favourite is brown bread with heaps of seeds but outside of central Europe, I haven't had much luck finding it. Most of the time, I settle with a soy and linseed loaf or sourdough, but I'm constantly on the search for the perfect loaf of bread.