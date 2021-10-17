Separation Anxiety Is Totally Normal, Even Now. Here’s How To Manage It

Despite knowing that COVID has had an impact on our collective psyche, there is a lot of shame surrounding anxiety about being away from your partner. It feels like you're admitting something childish or taboo when you say that you're struggling to be on your own, or like you're bragging about how smitten you are. Shelley thinks this could come from the emphasis that is put on independence in our culture. "[The shame] may have something to do with patriarchy and a dominance-led culture where value is placed on hardness and strength. Here, being emotional or dependent may be seen as weakness. Or it may be that we hide our vulnerability for fear of not being accepted for who we really are."