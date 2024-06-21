6 Scandi Style Rules We’re Borrowing For Aussie Winter

Scandinavia is known for its timeless design, its stunning landscapes and of course, its enviable style. Influencers like Matilda Djerf, Maja Weyhe and Josefine Haaning Jensen have played a pivotal role in the proliferation of the Scandi aesthetic, bridging the gap between the traditional Nordic design ethos and contemporary trends.
On a recent press trip sponsored by Eurail, the rail pass that connects you to over 30,000 destinations in Europe, I had the opportunity to soak in the beauty of slow travel in Scandinavia. We travelled by train to popular destinations like Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen, but also smaller towns like Malmo, Gothenburg and Almhult along the way. This allowed me to soak in not just the picturesque scenery and charming towns, but also the everyday sartorial je ne sais quoi that defines Scandinavian fashion (hint: it’s not like what you might see splashed across the internet during Copenhagen Fashion Week.) In an era when fast fashion dominates our lives, Scandinavians’ commitment to slow fashion — fewer, high-quality pieces, capsule dressing and a unique commitment to a personal style ‘uniform’ — was a breath of fresh Nordic air.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
For those lucky enough to be heading over to Europe soon, I highly recommend travelling by train. Before this trip, it wasn't something I'd ever considered doing, but it makes your journey slower, more sustainable and more mindful — an ethos it shares with Scandi fashion.
As we barrel into the heart of Aussie winter, it’s the perfect time to take notes from the Scandi approach to dressing. Here are the outfit 'rules' I saw on repeat, which you can effortlessly replicate to stay chic and warm during our coldest months.
Layer Different Lengths
Scandinavian weather — even in spring, when I visited — demands a strategic approach to layering, which seamlessly translates to the often unpredictable Australian winter. Think of layering as both an art and a science — it serves a functional purpose, but also adds interest to an outfit — particularly if the layers are unexpected.
I noticed that Scandinavians often mix textures and fabrics to add depth to their outfits; think a ribbed turtleneck over a silky slip dress or a fuzzy cardigan worn under a sleek, structured blazer. I also saw cropped pieces layered over longer ones, and of course the polarising but very fun skirts over trousers.
This approach to layering not only keeps you warm, with the ability to peel off layers as needed, but also allows you to play with different pieces in your wardrobe, creating a look that is both fashion-forward and uniquely your own.
Embrace Secondhand Style
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
In a world where sustainability matters more than ever, the Scandi way of buying secondhand is a lesson in thoughtful consumption. Scandinavians have mastered the art of thrifting, often integrating unique vintage finds into their otherwise modern wardrobes.
For Aussies looking to emulate that 'collected' Scandi aesthetic, I would encourage you to explore thrift stores and op shops – not just your local but also ones further afield, especially in outer suburbs.
When thrifting, look for high-quality natural fabrics – for example, silk, wool and linen – in classic cuts that won’t go out of style. These items will not only add character to your outfits but also help get you out of the trend cycle.
When It Comes To Neutrals, Texture Is Key
Scandinavians have mastered tonal dressing, but that doesn't mean their outfits lack interest or creativity. The key lies in the details and the play of textures – think shades of beige, grey and brown, but with interesting textures, rich fabrics and unexpected accessories.
In Stockholm, I saw a woman wearing a monochromatic outfit in varying shades of grey — charcoal trousers, a light grey sweater, and a mid-grey coat. Her look was elevated by the textures of the fabric: a cashmere sweater, wool trousers and a tweed coat. The result was anything but dull.
To replicate this in Aussie winter, focus on layering different shades and textures of neutrals. Pair a soft beige sweater with cream trousers and a camel coat. Add interest with accessories like a wool scarf, leather gloves, or a chic hat. The goal is to create a cohesive look that feels rich and thoughtful, even if it all falls within neutral territory.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
A Pop of Colour Can Reinvent An Outfit
While neutrals are a core part of Scandinavian fashion, a pop of colour is a common and refreshing sight. Red, in particular, is a favourite (I’m sure it helps that red is trending right now). Whether with a bright red scrunchie, a bag or a pair of statement sneakers, a single vibrant piece can transform an otherwise meh outfit.
Invest In The Classics, Then Add A Twist
Scandinavian style often leans towards minimalist, but it’s anything but boring. The trick is to invest in classic, well-made pieces that you can mix and match. Items like a leather jacket, a tailored blazer, a quality wool coat, straight-leg jeans, and simple turtlenecks form the backbone of many Scandi wardrobes.
During my travels, I noticed that the minimalist approach is not just about owning less — but about owning better.
For Aussie winter, curate a capsule wardrobe that focuses on quality over quantity. Simple? Yes. Stylish? Always.
Add Sporty Elements To Your Outfit
One of my favourite aspects of Scandi style was the eclectic mixing of casual and formal pieces. In particular, baseball caps made a frequent appearance, adding a cool factor to more refined looks. I saw this in action at a chic café in Oslo, where a woman in a chic wool blazer, cashmere scarf and tailored trousers had topped off her outfit with a minimalist baseball hat. The juxtaposition was striking and added a playful element to her sophisticated outfit.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
To incorporate this into your winter wardrobe, don’t be afraid to pair a baseball hat with your more formal pieces. It’s an easy way to inject some personality and add a playful vibe to an outfit that could look too “done”.
As we navigate the Australian winter, we can definitely pick up a few pointers from the Scandi approach to dressing. Slow travel with Eurail allowed me to fully immerse myself in the Scandinavian way of life, and in doing so, I discovered that the principles of slow fashion are similar: it's about making deliberate choices, prioritising quality over quantity and expressing our individuality in a way that is still mindful of our impact on the world.
The author visited Norway, Sweden and Denmark courtesy of Eurail.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT