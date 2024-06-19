Baseball Caps Are Winter’s Favourite Hair Accessory

All linked products are independently selected by our editors, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
When deciding whether a fashion trend is worth adding to our outfit rotation, we always consider a few things. Of course, it needs to fit with our personal tastes, but ideally, it also needs to be simple enough to recreate or achievable using pieces that are already in our wardrobes. We're always hesitant to add any new items to our wardrobe that will only last a season and then never see the light of day again — both due to our budgets and also because it's the least sustainable way to shop.
This approach has forced us to rethink the capsule wardrobe and permit ourselves to invest in statement pieces (hello, leopard print jeans) that truly encapsulate our personalities. It's also had us repurposing accessories as bag charms and layering our favourite socks with summer heels so we can continue wearing them through the colder months.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
It's in that spirit that we're embracing the humble baseball cap as a hair accessory this winter.
Though your brain might not immediately conjure the image of a baseball cap when you think about hair accessories, in 2024, it's stamped its place firmly in the category. Earlier this year, baseball caps were spotted at New York Fashion Week, both on the runway (as seen here at Coach, where a NY cap was repurposed as a bag charm) and in street style, and outside the Miu Miu AW 24/25 show at Paris Fashion Week, where attendees were spotted wearing the brand's caps.
Similarly, hats were hugely popular among the street style set in Sydney during Australian Fashion Week in May. Berets, caps, bucket hats and fuzzy takes on each style were trotted through Carriageworks on every day of the week-long event. The appeal is two-fold. Given the time of year, as temperatures dip below what we're accustomed to on the slide into winter, a humble hat offers just enough coverage to keep your head warm, particularly since beanies often feel like overkill before July.
The other appeal is that adding a hat is a good little trick to make your outfits just look more styled. In 2024, we're committed to finding easy hacks to make our day-to-day outfits look more intentional, and accessories are the simplest way to do that. In the same way that adding some jewellery can polish off your look, topping any outfit with a cap lends a cool-girl vibe.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
This is the point in the article where we remind you that, of course, there are no rules when it comes to fashion. We've spotted more "formal" outfits topped with a cap, as well as tracksuits, and something in between (see: oversized leather jackets with jeans and loafers). We've also seen people with short hair rock a cap and people with hair down to their bums — all to a similarly chic effect.
If you're still not totally sure how to style a cap, just grab one out of your wardrobe (I know you have one hiding in there) and make like Coach by wearing it as a bag charm.