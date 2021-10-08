Before I buy anything, though, I like to peruse September's street-style galleries, which help me reimagine what I already have in my wardrobe (and usually save me from impulse shopping). Recently, leafing through the candid shots from Fashion Month, I noticed a standout accessory that falls squarely in the category of already-have-in-my-closet: So many people, from New York City to Paris and Milan, were wearing some variation on the classic baseball hat.