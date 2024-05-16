After four days of Australian Fashion Week — and therefore, four days of street style — we've noticed a few trends emerging. As expected, transseasonal pieces that ease the (slightly) lower temperatures in Sydney have been popular; stockings that add a pop of colour to an outfit, fuzzy hats, and plenty of layered skirts have all been spotted in the street style at Carriageworks.
But one unexpected trend that has trumped all others is a headwear piece with a long history: berets. Berets are virtually synonymous with France and the mere mention tends to evoke images of someone in a striped shirt, puffing on a cigarette while walking along the Seine, looking off towards the Eiffel Tour, all while having what are no doubt very deep and intellectual thoughts.
In reality, the origin of the beret has been somewhat disputed, though we do know they were first designed in the 19th century at the foot of the Pyrenees, in the south of France and the north of Spain. Whether they're Basque, Landais, or Bearnais is a discussion for people with more geographical knowledge on the matter. What we do know is that in the years since, the beret has garnered a somewhat contradictory reputation, as they're just as emblematic of artists as they are militaries and political revolutions.
At Australian Fashion Week, we can only assume the beret has been adopted as more of a style choice, with candy-coloured iterations and embellished black berets being worn by the street style set. Ahead, we break down exactly how to style the beret, if you're so inclined to embrace the trend.