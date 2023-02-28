This Cooling Blanket Is A Dream Come True For Hot Sleepers

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Some of us are built for summer, while others just aren't. Whether you want to blame your genetics or the state of the planet, every summer feels a bit hotter than the last. This is especially true if you're a hot sleeper like me, so you're probably feeling the heat on a whole new level.
If you're tossing and turning in the sheets, waking up in a puddle of sweat each night and can't survive without the fan on blast, you're not alone. Plenty of people run a little hot, and thankfully, some like-minded people have banded together to nip this in the bud once and for all.
The easiest change you can make to ensure a cool and dry night's sleep is by updating your bedding. Let us introduce you to Rest's cooling comforter.
What you need to know about Rest's cooling comforter
While most cooling blankets feel more like a measly top sheet, this one is the real deal. I've been sleeping with Rest's cooling comforter for almost a month now, and I'm blown away by how much of a difference it's made to my sleep — and happily, my partner's too. (My partner is your classic night sweater; the man even needs a fan on in winter).
I have to admit, I was a little sceptical at first. You mean this blanket is going to help me bid adieu to sweaty girl sleeps? But happily, I found that while it certainly isn't a miracle cure, it gave me a far better sleeping experience.
When I unboxed Rest's cooling blanket, it felt like it'd just emerged from my refrigerator. It was safe to say I was shook to my core. Even better, it's probably the softest and cosiest doona I've ever had the pleasure of cocooning myself in. Let me tell you, even if you don't like this blanket for its cooling properties, you might just love it as the cuddliest summer blanket ever.
How is this cooling blanket different from other breathable bedding options?
Does the Rest Evercool comforter stack up against bedding such as linen or bamboo? Well, to put it into perspective, all types of cooling bedding are rated on the Qmax scale, which measures how cool a certain material feels to the touch. Ideally, the higher the rating, the more cooling it's meant to be. Bamboo, for instance, is rated 0.15, while Rest's cooling comforter boasts a whopping 0.36. Very cool, indeed.
During manufacturing, this blanket uses a combination of nylon fibre and spandex with wide knitting techniques to achieve a moisture-wicking and breathable doona that feels like silk.
Even if you're not a hot sleeper yourself, this cooling blanket could be a thoughtful gift for someone who is, or even a loved one experiencing the hot flushes that accompany menopause.
If you're sharing with a partner and they're becoming quite attached to your cooling comforter, it might be time to consider adopting the Scandi sleep method, where you each sleep with your own respective doonas.
At the moment, the Rest cooling blanket comes in three colours (aqua blue, snow ivory and cool grey) as well as three sizes, with prices starting from $269.25 (usually $359). Be sure to snap one up now while they're on sale.