A Week Travelling Around Western Australia In A Van As An Unemployed Registered Nurse

8:30 am: We finally get up. It was nice to have a lie-in in a real bed and with air-con. We were planning to camp at Timber Creek, but an infestation of fruit bats meant we splurged on accommodation. It's the first time we've done this in five months, so it's not bad. We have breakfast — I have muesli with my antidepressants. I've been on the medication for five years and I'm weaning off them, with the help of my doctor, as this is the least stressful my life is likely to ever be. Plus, if we want kids, I'd have to at least swap antidepressants. I was emotional at the start of the process, and have experienced interrupted sleep and gut issues which I believe are from coming off them.