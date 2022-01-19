7:40am — H. is getting ready for work, but I stay in bed as I'm not working today. I usually work part-time. With shift work, I prefer it. A lot of other nurses also say that you're better off doing a 0.8 workload due to taxes. I was also studying part-time when Covid started, but stopped studying to focus on my marriage. H. started to identify as agnostic sometime after we got married. Faith is very important to me, but I realise that it doesn’t often look like it overtly. Our parents are all super religious, so it's been a big change.



8:45am — I finally get up and have a bread roll with some butter. I decide to go to the library right away before I lose momentum. I've tried to ‘book’ something to do each day since the middle of the year, when my depression worsened. I opt for a smaller library instead of my usual one because it's in a shopping centre — I just can't risk a potential Covid exposure. I think I've had ten tests, and my boss has already had a chat about excessive sick leave since the pandemic. Part of me recognises that my body is just burnt out. I can't risk my patients' wellbeing, and unplanned time off would just allow me to sulk in my depression.



9:25am — The library is closed. I find the next closest.



9:45am — I find a cute library and park nearby. Libraries are my safe place as it was our one reliable weekly outing other than church when I was growing up. With our many moves, I found solace in books, but my current reading consists of comics and articles online. I browse some books from non-fiction to adult fiction.



I borrow:

- Simply Bread by The Australian Women’s Weekly

- We Need To Talk About Mum & Dad by Jean Kittson

- The Promise Seed by Cass Moriarty

- An Almost Zero Waste Life by Megean Weldon

- A Grandmother’s Wisdom by Catriona Rowntree

- Feathertide by Beth Cartwright and

- The Dressmaker’s Secret by Karen Dickson.



I already know that I won't read them all.



10:45am — When I get home, I strip the bed, empty the dishwasher and do a general tidy up with Antiques Roadshow playing in the background. I also put on the last episode of The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals because I'm not ready for productivity.



11:40am — I make the bed, leaving the Lorraine Lea cooling mat mostly on H.'s side. I do some stretching to keep my neck in good nick, message a few people, and fold the laundry. I'm a bit hungry, so I make a pasta salad with butter, pesto and sliced ham for protein. It’s too warm for hot food.



12:30pm — It's God time — I read a devotional, journal and pray. I then do some admin. I research bamboo sheets as H. really likes the set we have and another set would be good for summer. I go through emails and see a role advertised that I might actually be interested in and read through it. I’m tempted. A new workplace could be a refreshing change, but I put it on the backburner. I pay my yearly car rego with a small surcharge as I pay on a card ($759.28). I know a lot of people struggle financially leading up to Christmas. I find Christmas hard in that I often have to work and people expect me to be happy. Financially though, the beginning of the new year is the worst time for us with a lot of yearly costs coming up, and I just want one less thing to worry about later. Our weekly micro-investing app automatic transfer of $40 also happens today. H. puts in an extra $25 ($65). $824.28



2:00pm — I’ve started reading An Almost Zero Waste Life, taking notes. However, my productivity is waning. I shouldn’t nap, so obviously a Blown Away Christmas marathon is needed. I feel a bit wasteful about how I’m using my time, but remind myself that I have no extra leave booked over the festive season.



4:10pm — I drive to Roma St Parklands and go for a quick stroll until H. is off work. We have a marriage counselling session later tonight which I think we're both apprehensive about.



5:05pm — I pick H. up and get a call from some close family friends, so I let H. drive while I catch up with them. During the conversation, one of them points out that working between two workplaces is probably not recommended due to Covid. It hadn’t occurred to me, but that job opportunity I noted earlier definitely won't work as it’s only two days a week.



7:30pm — It was a good, hard marriage counselling session. I pay $100 for us. Our Employee Assistance Program from work has covered at least six of our previous sessions. $100



8:00pm — We have leftovers for dinner and do a bit of planning for the new year. I shower and start reading while H. does the dishes and finishes up our Christmas card to Poppy. I try to write to Poppy monthly as he’s the only surviving grandfather between the two of us, and phone calls can be tricky due to his hearing.



10:30pm — I've wasted the night away on my phone while H. is watching Star Wars Rebels. I follow a lot of comics on Webtoon and Tapas. I know I need to cut down on my phone time but have yet to find the will to enforce it. Lights out.



Daily Total: $924.28