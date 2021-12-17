Occupation: Unemployed, Hiking the Pacific Crest Trail

Industry: Long Distance Hiking

Age: 24

Location: Southern Washington State

Salary: Currently $0, I made about $25,000 before I left for my hike

Net Worth: -$43,612 ($4,750 in an emergency fund, $4,100 in a Roth IRA I opened a couple years ago, $6,600 in a savings fund for future hiking/"housing" (I have been throwing around the idea of #vanlife or something similar for quite some time, so have set aside money for that endeavor, although positions in the field I studied often include housing) minus $59,062 in student loans, which will be deferred for a few more months, from my Bachelor's and Master's degrees at public universities with in-state tuition. I plan to pursue a career in state or federal government, so once these payments resume, I will follow a payment plan that allows me to qualify for PSLF. The idea of holding such a large amount of debt does stress me out, but so does potentially paying more than I need to, so I plan on putting extra funds in savings in the event that something changes and I am no longer able to have my loans forgiven.)

Debt: $59,062 in student loans

Paycheck Amount: $0

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Housing: $0 (Prior to my hike, I was fortunate enough to live with two roommates in a really crappy apartment (fortunate, because that was probably the cheapest place I'll ever live in). While hiking, apart from spending a night in a motel here and there while in town, I don't have to pay anything towards rent! I really don't like the concept of paying rent for a place I'll never own (hence the interest in alternative types of shelter), so living in a tent sure has its perks.)

Spotify: $7, split with my sister

Roth IRA: $200 (I opened this account a few years ago, but only began making monthly contributions in the past year)