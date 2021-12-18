Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, there was an expectation for me to attend higher education, from at least some of my family. I always did well in school and my parents assumed I would pursue a career in academia, even though no one else in my family has. My parents are divorced and my mother (who received an associate's degree to pursue greater opportunities than she had growing up in poverty) took out ~$5,000 in loans to pay for the expected family contribution of my undergraduate degree. I have offered to pay her back, but she considers those loans her contribution to my education. I am the first on my dad's side of the family to go to college and while he and others are proud of me, they believe that higher education is a waste of money. While he didn't contribute to my education, he has helped me out in other ways including paying for my car and car-related expenses, which has certainly lowered my expenses and helped me focus on my education.