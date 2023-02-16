And if you're wondering whether Burke leaves the house in her pieces on the regular, she shares that her everyday personal style is actually very different from when she goes out to an event. "Day-to-day, I dress pretty relaxed but it's still bright and colourful. I love oversized dresses, things that are comfortable and that I can spill paint on it and know they're not too precious," she says. But when she's out on the town, she leans in to her true form. "My aim as I get older is to just get closer to who I really am, and self actualise without fear of judgement and ridicule. And I have experienced those things, absolutely — people who laugh or stare. But I think it's fascinating because it all comes back to what people expect — clothing as uniform and safety."