I am just as much a Harry Styles stan as I am an Ariana Grande stan, too — but of course, when my eyes first saw the new r.e.m. beauty matte lipsticks , I thought, “oh, Ari’s trying to take us out of this planet in an entirely different way.” Again, a perfect brand link: Ari is by far the most DTF of today’s pop princesses, and as a person who may as well have "DTF" tattooed on my forehead because I am eternally single , that’s why I love her. I am all on board for sexual expression, and my fellow Cancer sister seems to agree with me. If you can listen to “Sweetener” without blushing at the unexpected Bop It x Sexual Content crossover in the lyrics, you are a different breed of person. It wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if the r.e.m beauty launch took “vibe” to an entirely new level, considering the source.