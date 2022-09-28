1:00am — One of my friends and I meet some strangers and decide to go to a nearby club with them. The club doesn’t let us in because someone from their group broke a bottle on the street (which I somehow missed!). By this stage, I am fine with this outcome as I really don't need to drink more or spend any extra money. But I don't want the night to end just yet, so I end up going home with one of the strangers (not the bottle-breaking one, FYI). He's hot and we have non-memorable sex. His two friends hang right outside his door in the living room the whole time, which I find very unsettling. I quickly put on my clothes and one of his friends comes into the bedroom to say hi. He's incredibly drunk and high. I feel even more unsettled and make tracks to leave. I don’t know this guy from a bar of soap and I feel a little bit stupid for going home with him. We swap numbers for dignity’s sake, but there’s no way we are seeing each other again.