15 Products That Made Queer R29 Editors Say “Wow, We’re Gay!”

"I’m not trying to stir up trouble by making any bold statements about Taylor Swift’s sexuality, but what I will say is that the way that I love her is pretty gay. Not only do I have a closet full of merch from her official store, but I also have clothing, accessories, and gear from fan artists and craft specialists on Society 6, Redbubble, and Etsy. But nothing has shouted "WOW, I’m gay!" harder than anything revolving around folklore. Cardigans? Gay. Secret love affairs? Gay. Remembering your childhood bestie’s braids? Gay. Writing love songs about girls named Betty…? Gay. Nothing affirms my queerness more than this piece of folklore-themed art that just reads “Betty’s Garden” with a butterfly beneath it (butterflies? also gay). It reminds me of the first time I heard the words, “Will you kiss me on the porch in front of all your stupid friends?” which spoke to me on a deep queer level of the nerves I felt the first time I kissed a girl in public. And it feels like a nod to other gay Swifties who come into my home and understand immediately that they are seen and valued."—Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer