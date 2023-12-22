Bringing Both My Partners Home At Christmas Is…Complicated

Harry*, a 29-year-old polyamorous man, agrees that the holidays create a lot of dating challenges and can often exasperate feelings of jealousy. "I had a quite new partner – I think we’d been on three or four dates at this point – get upset because I couldn’t come to their work Christmas quiz with them because it clashed with an event I was attending with my partner of two years." Communication is key in these situations, as is self-analysis. "Really, you just have to ask yourself what your priorities are. Even in non-hierarchical polyamory, obviously, you can’t be in two places at once. You have to compromise and, for me, having partners who are willing to do that too is really important."