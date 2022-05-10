My Tinder Boys: A Photographer Flips The Gaze On Her Dating App Matches (NSFW)

Ultimately, Li wonders if, in the digital age, the gaze is less focused on just women, and more focused on everyone, all of the time. Dating apps have a lot to answer for in that respect, she thinks, but she’s quick to add that she doesn’t believe they’re all bad either. “I think they’re a very efficient and easy way for people to meet each other, especially for people who aren’t very sociable or outgoing. But I guess the problem is that it is too accessible, which sort of flattens everyone and makes things quite boring,” she says. She’s intrigued by the ways in which dating apps are designed to keep people swiping and interacting, and she thinks that’s what needs to change most of all. “I don't think we can change how people behave, or should change what they want in terms of relationships or connection,” she says, “but if dating apps were designed with a focus on actually meeting people, as opposed to being a game that aims to keep people playing, then they would become less draining and more fulfilling.” As for Li herself, she doesn’t use Tinder anymore, and even if she wanted to, she couldn’t, she laughs, because she’s banned now anyway. Using it for purposes other than the pursuit of romance was never going to last, but it was a fun and thought-provoking experiment while it did.