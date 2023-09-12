Get excited folks, because NCIS: Sydney is heading to our screens later this year.
Released exclusive to Paramount+ and Network 10, NCIS: Sydney marks the very first international series of the NCIS franchise.
NCIS has long been a beloved TV drama, taking out the top spot as the US’s best drama franchise globally and clocking 4.1 trillion viewing minutes over the past 20 years on TV. NCIS: Sydney is all about what makes the US originals special — but with an Aussie spin.
“At the heart of NCIS are charismatic and engaging characters that audiences fall in love with," Sara Richardson, Endemol Shine Australia's Head of Scripted, said in a press release. "We have found just that with the incredible cast and the tight team they have formed. The first international iteration has all the DNA of the beloved franchise, but with a quintessentially Australian flavour”.
Cast and crew are positively brimming with excitement over the production, which features both Australian and American producers and actors. “One of the best loved franchises in the hands of one our best production companies and an outrageously talented cast and crew,” Rick Maier, Head of Drama, Paramount Australia and New Zealand said.
What is NCIS: Sydney about?
With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific regions, the eclectic team of US NCIS Agents and Australian Federal Police (AFP) have been grafted into a multi-national taskforce designed to keep naval crimes in check in “the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.”
From the looks of the trailer, we’ve got murder investigations, venomous snakes, terrorists, helicopter pursuits, two protagonists at loggerheads (prepare for banter!), and iconic Aussie landscapes (the beaches, the waterfalls, the red sand of the outback and yes, kangaroos and koalas).
Who is in the cast of NCIS: Sydney?
We can confirm that the following cast has been announced:
- Olivia Swann (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, River Wild) as NCIS Special Agent Michelle
- Todd Lasance (Home & Away, Without Remorse) as Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey
- Sean Sagar (The Covenant, Mea Culpa) as Special Agent DeShawn Jackson)
- Tuuili Narkle (Mystery Road: Origin, Bad Behaviour) as Constable Evie Cooper
- Mavournee Hazel (Shantaram, Halifax: Retribution) as Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson
- William McInnes (The Newsreader, Total Control) as Dr Roy Penrose
Where is it being filmed?
NCIS: Sydney is being filmed against the backdrop of one of the “world’s most breathtaking harbour cities” — as the name would suggest, in our very own sunny Sydney, Australia. Lead star Olivia Swann even took to Instagram to drop hints about the “unreal locations” we can expect to see on our screens.
When is the air date?
NCIS: Sydney is set to premiere on November 10, 2023.
Where can I watch NCIS: Sydney?
NCIS: Sydney is exclusive to Paramount+ and Network 10. It will air on Paramount+ first and then premiere on Network 10 in late 2023.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the first season of NCIS: Sydney.