Paramount Plus Launches In Australia — What’s Worth Watching?

What is Paramount+?
Paramount+ is the newest streaming service to hit Australian shores. It launched today with a library of both new and legacy content, as well as Aussie originals like Five Bedrooms (the highly anticipated season 2 is streaming now) and Aussie sports including the A-League, Socceroos and Matildas.
How much does it cost?
Paramount+ costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 for an annual subscription, which is slightly lower than most other streaming services in Australia (other than Amazon Prime, which is $6.99). This includes movies, TV shows as well as sports content. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial to see if it's right for you.
Is Paramount+ worth it?
While most of us probably have multiple streaming services, Paramount+ is worth considering for a few reasons. One, the price tag is lower; two, it will have exclusive rights to shows like Two Weeks To Live and films like Mark Wahlberg's Infinite; and three, it has secured broadcast rights for A-League, W-League and FFA Cup, so sporting fans can rejoice.
What shows and movies can I watch on Paramount+?
The Paramount+ library boasts over 20,000 hours of content so you can binge your little heart away. Highlights include old favourites like Broad City, the iCarly reboot, The Twilight Zone, NCIS and Why Women Kill, as well as new series such as The Bite.
If you're in the mood to re-watch the classics, the service includes franchises like The Godfather, Lord of the Rings, as well as the complete series of South Park, Dexter and the 40 (!) seasons of Survivor US.