Meet The Australian Fashion App Showing What Size Inclusivity Can Look Like

"I’ve never really been into fashion or enjoyed shopping. But I still need to get dressed every day, and when I like what I’m wearing I feel better about it," she tells Refinery29 Australia. "I don’t have the knack for knowing what pieces to pick up, what to put together or how to style them. So it’s much easier to see an entire outfit on someone. But if they don’t look like me, the outfit will look different. I thought, imagine if I could go to Instagram — put in my height and size, find fashion influencers with my body, whose style I like, then they can do the job of discovery, trying things on and styling, and I can just copy them."