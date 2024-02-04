Win One Of Two $250 Mejuri Vouchers To Upgrade Your Jewellery Stack

Mejuri has taken over social media and we can personally confirm that when you see these pieces dotted all over your Feed, that hype is totally warranted. The beauty of Mejuri is in the range of metals (14k gold, 18k gold vermeil, and sterling silver), making it a great option for both dress jewellery and jewellery that can be worn every single day. We're especially fans of pairing huggies with larger hoop earrings for an interesting ear stack, and similarly, pairing chunky rings with dainty and stackable rings that are on the thinner side.
The fun thing about Mejuri is its ability to take something as seemingly simple as the hoop earring and turn it into an interesting piece that completes an outfit. To prove our point, the brand is launching a 'Hoops All Ways' campaign this month, adding to its collection of over 75 hoop earrings, going beyond a classic round hoop and adding sculptural styles alongside popular styles like the triangular Patra hoop style (a Refinery29 Australia fave).
Even some of 2024's most famous women, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, Ariana Grande, and Olivia Rodrigo are lovers of the brand, wearing pieces like the Bold Pearl Drop Earrings and the Charlotte Ring repeat.
For your chance to win one of two $250 Mejuri vouchers (and upgrade your stack immediately), simply tell us — in 25 words or less — the story behind your most treasured piece of jewellery. Whether it was bought on a whim to celebrate a good day, an inherited piece, or a gift from a loved one, we want to hear about it!
Important things to note: this competition starts on Monday, 5th February at 12:00am (AEST), and will run until Monday, 26th February at 11:59PM (AEST). You must be over the age of 18 to enter, and you must be a permanent Australian resident. You can only enter once, so make it count. Full terms and conditions can be found at the bottom of the entry form.