Win One Of Two $250 Mejuri Vouchers To Upgrade Your Jewellery Stack

Mejuri has taken over social media and we can personally confirm that when you see these pieces dotted all over your Feed, that hype is totally warranted. The beauty of Mejuri is in the range of metals (14k gold, 18k gold vermeil, and sterling silver), making it a great option for both dress jewellery and jewellery that can be worn every single day. We're especially fans of pairing huggies with larger hoop earrings for an interesting ear stack, and similarly, pairing chunky rings with dainty and stackable rings that are on the thinner side.