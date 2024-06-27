Everything We Know About The MasterChef Australia 2024 Finale

After months of pressure tests, Mystery Boxes and eliminations, we're on the final leg of the MasterChef Australia 2024 season. This year, we've watched on as budding home cooks competed and outcooked each other, all in the pursuit of being named MasterChef.
With the season kicking off with 21 amateur cooks, the numbers have slowly been whittled down. We're now on the home stretch, with the remaining contestants vying to fight for their place in the MasterChef Australia Grand Finale.
While we still have more eliminations to go, we're sharing everything we know about the MasterChef Australia finale for 2024, including the air date, the prize and who's the most likely to take home the W.
When Is The MasterChef Australia Finale?
While the finale date for MasterChef Australia 2024 hasn't been confirmed by Network Ten yet, we've got a pretty good guess for when we can expect the finale to hit our screens.
Based on the number of contestants left and the fact that the Olympics will be kicking off on the 26th of July, we're estimating that the MasterChef Australia finale will be taking place between the week of the 15th and the 22nd of July.
Who's In The MasterChef Australia Finale?
While we're still in the final stretch of this season, we have some predictions for who will be cooking it out in the MasterChef Australia Grand Finale.
Most predictions have a clear winner in mind — Nat Thaipun. The heavily tatted Thai-Australian adrenaline junkie has been a frontrunner all season, and Sportsbet punters have her down as the person to win at 1.33. It's not entirely surprising, given that Thaipun has absolutely smashed all competition!
Trailing behind her by a comparative mile is Harry Butterfield at 7.00. The 29-year-old has solidified himself as a seafood master this season and is definitely one to watch.
Following Butterfield is Josh Perry at 10.00 and Mimi Wong at 11.00, who has really burst onto the scene following her emotional week in Hong Kong.
While of course these aren't confirmations of who we'll see in the final cook, they're likely a pretty good indicator of what we might see unfold during the night, with the final contestants cooking it out for judges Sofia Levin, Poh Ling Yeow, Andy Allen and Jean Christophe.
What's The Prize?
The winner of MasterChef Australia 2024 will take home a hefty prize: a whopping $250,000. That's enough to change your life (and to set up a nice little restaurant!).
How Does The Finale Work?
While we don't have confirmation for the approach to the finale in 2024, we can guess that it will be similar to previous years.
Last year, the finale came down to two final contestants who went head to head in two rounds of intense cooking. Often, this can involve either a mystery box, a secret challenge, cooking with a special ingredient, or recreating a famous chef's signature dish (we're still traumatised by the croquembouche episode!).
Of course, friends and family will take their place on the gantry to watch their loved ones cook up a storm.
Who Is The Celebrity Guest?
Often, MasterChef Australia will have a celebrity guest judge join them for the finale, who will set the ultimate final challenge. We haven't gotten word of who will be taking the reins this season, but once we know, we'll likely be able to predict some part of what goes down in the finale. Stay tuned!