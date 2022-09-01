This Hair Product Is Rumoured To Beat Olaplex — So We Tried It

The instructions say just two pumps but when I put it in my hands it just didn't seem enough (at a whopping $65 for a small bottle you'd hope that it would go the distance). I applied to my recently shampooed hair (ends first) and hoped for the best. After I ran it through my ends I actually felt like I needed another pump (or two) for the rest of my hair so I applied some more before combing it through. The instructions recommend letting it sit for 10 minutes and then blow-drying but here's where I diverge from the instructions again as I don't have a hairdryer and always air-dry my hair. So I just left it in and waited impatiently for my hair to dry. [Beauty editor's note: This product requires heat to activate. Without it, the results will not be as impressive so it pays to stick to the instructions.]