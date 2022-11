Why Do We Find LinkedIn So Cringe?

There are several reasons jostling for first place, from the type of people who want to be so-called LinkedInfluencers to the nature of corporate jargon. But I think the crux of the cringe (the cringe crux, if you will) is that the relationship between individuals and commodifying oneself is the inverse of most other social media platforms. Instagram Twitter and TikTok all, at least in theory, started with a focus on individuals, whether they were finding community, creating aspirational versions of themselves or building their own voices. Commercialising those personalities came later, when advertisers recognised the value of so many people’s attention and started paying for access to built-in audiences. In contrast, monetisation was part of LinkedIn from the beginning, in the sense that its users were creating an online resumé to show how and why they deserve to be hired. The personality-driven posting came later.