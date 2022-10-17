"It could be that they are on the other end of the spectrum genetically or their environment didn’t develop their empathy in childhood much, but it could also be that they have learned how to have boundaries with their sense of self. Cringe comedy takes its value from socially awkward moments and there are several reasons why individuals may not be triggered by the circumstances designed to make us laugh. We need to be able to place ourselves in a similar scenario to appreciate the humour and if we are low on the empathy scale, we are unlikely to feel for the character."