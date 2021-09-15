Drunk Instagramming Is The New Drunk Texting

Tahmina says that comparing her social life to others on social media is what fuels her urge to post while under the influence. “You want to post about it if you’re having a nice time — you want other people to see you having a good time,” she says. Georgie adds that it’s also so much easier to drunk post on social media platforms than it is to drunk text or call. “I think it’s easy to do embarrassing things on Instagram because it’s quite habitual to go onto the app and post stories on a night out, so it’s harder to make that decision to not post.”