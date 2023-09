I don’t think so. We felt pretty comfortable when I was growing up but looking back, I think money was tight for them in the early days. My mum didn’t work until I was in high school but my dad is quite money savvy. We went on a lot of overseas holidays growing up and travel is definitely my biggest vice. My parents didn’t buy a lot of things so we never had the newest cars but we travelled a lot. My dad got a big fancy job when I left uni and my parents really started to enjoy themselves which was lovely to see. I (along with my two siblings) don’t expect any inheritance from my parents — I fully hope that they spend it enjoying themselves. My dad is really into the stock market and the shares I have in the UK are his doing (he bought them but with my money). It’s something I always mean to get into properly, but sadly, it just doesn’t interest me and seems like a massive effort.