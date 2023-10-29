Koala Just Released A New Mattress For Hot Sleepers In Time For Summer

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Calling all hot sleepers, Australian mattress MVPs Koala launched its newest mattress, the Koala Plus Mattress, and it promises to deliver even more comfort and support than its latest mattress.
Not only does it have 33% more Kloudcell technology than the brand's Original Mattress (which means it's 33% more cloud-like), but it also has five targeted support zones through its base to help you sleep like an absolute baby.
One of the layers is a flippable comfort layer, so you can choose between medium-firm or firm depending on your sleep style. To top it all off (literally), there's a seasonal quilted mattress topper that you can flip to find your perfect sleep temperature. One side is made from cosy organic cotton for the winter months, while the other uses CoolThread technology to keep you cooler in summer.
When it comes to price, the Koala Plus Mattress starts at $1,000 for a single, $1,200 for a king single, $1,500 for a double, $1,700 for a queen and $2,000 for a king.
Like all Koala products, it comes with fast, fuss-free, delivery, a risk-free 120-night trial, and up to 10 years warranty, just in case it turns out that the mattress isn't for you.
Depending on where you live, Koala can also help recycle your old mattress. In selected areas of Sydney and Melbourne, the brand has partnered with Soft Landing, a mattress recycling company, to remove and recycle your old mattress for a reasonable fee.
