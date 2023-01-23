15 Indigenous Small Businesses To Support Today & Every Day

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
As allies to First Nations people, it’s important to put our money where our mouths are — by educating ourselves, listening, learning, amplifying First Nations voices, and of course, supporting First Nations-owned businesses across the country.
Art styles, ingredients and knowledge that have been passed down from generation to generation for tens of thousands of years continue to thrive today as an act of resilience, resistance and community. Indigenous creatives are already being celebrated with runway shows and many Indigenous-owned brands have dominated the fashion industry — but fashion is far from the only space where Indigenous talent shines.
Ahead, find 15 Indigenous small businesses to support — today and every day. Among these start-ups and local collectives, you're guaranteed to find something you love, from vivid homewares to pantry items, and artwork to baby clothes.