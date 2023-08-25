10 Brilliantly Unexpected Ways To Style An Oversized Shirt

ADVERTISEMENT
If you're currently hoarding one (or maybe even a few) oversized shirts in your wardrobe that you don't know what to do with, you have two options. You could enter into a trading war with your local consignment store over every single oversized vintage tee, white button-down and tunic you own or alternatively, you could just master the art of styling them and then wear them until they fall apart.
If you picked the latter, then congratulations. You're about to learn a few genuinely helpful styling tips that will allow you to moonlight as the fashion influencer we all know you can be.
Ahead, we've provided handy visual aids — care of some of the trendiest people on the Internet — to act as inspiration. These sweet fashionistas have truly blessed us with their inspired oversized shirt stylings; take notes, this is how to style an oversized shirt.